Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BTTX opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Better Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

BTTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

