Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after buying an additional 541,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,029 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.1% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after purchasing an additional 185,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.89.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $160.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

