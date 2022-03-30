Bhavesh Mistry Sells 1,893 Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($7.01), for a total transaction of £10,127.55 ($13,266.37).

Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Bhavesh Mistry bought 27 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.03) per share, with a total value of £144.99 ($189.93).

LON:BLND traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 541.60 ($7.09). The stock had a trading volume of 409,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,769. British Land Company Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 441.70 ($5.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 563.80 ($7.39). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 525.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 518.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.43.

BLND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.55) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.55) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.51) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 585 ($7.66) to GBX 630 ($8.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.86 ($6.98).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

