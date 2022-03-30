BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE BHP traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.12. 3,670,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,061,807. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Get BHP Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.44) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.62) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,163.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $447,539,000 after acquiring an additional 193,053 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 114.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $125,709,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,018,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,842,000 after acquiring an additional 323,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.