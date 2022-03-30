BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NYSE BHP traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.12. 3,670,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,061,807. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $447,539,000 after acquiring an additional 193,053 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 114.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $125,709,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,018,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,842,000 after acquiring an additional 323,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.
About BHP Group (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.