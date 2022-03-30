Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:BGFV traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,348. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.79. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.