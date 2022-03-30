BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE BBAI opened at $7.00 on Monday. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00). On average, research analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $39,142,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

