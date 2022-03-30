BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on BBAI. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

NYSE:BBAI opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00). On average, sell-side analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,142,000.

