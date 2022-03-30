BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.48. BIO-key International shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 97,513 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60.

About BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

