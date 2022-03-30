BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,647 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.