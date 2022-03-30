BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $172.39

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.39, but opened at $182.39. BioNTech shares last traded at $183.76, with a volume of 19,357 shares trading hands.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of -0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after buying an additional 149,058 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,998,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

