bitCNY Trading Up 0% This Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0% against the dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $756,073.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,389.42 or 0.07179044 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,319.60 or 1.00226550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00046755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00054797 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

