Bitcoin 2 Market Capitalization Reaches $16.23 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $16.23 million and $376.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 109.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

