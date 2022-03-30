BitCore (BTX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $157,550.00

BitCore (BTX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0845 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $157,550.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,114.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,391.13 or 0.07197676 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.14 or 0.00280462 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.02 or 0.00806594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00104619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012967 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.65 or 0.00468332 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.74 or 0.00409088 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

