Bitfarms’ (BITF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Bitfarms (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

