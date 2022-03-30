Bitfarms’ (BITF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Bitfarms (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock.
