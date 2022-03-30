Bitstar Price Up 25.7% Over Last 7 Days (BITS)

Bitstar (BITS) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Bitstar has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitstar has a market cap of $439,274.48 and approximately $16.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitstar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitstar alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitstar Coin Profile

Bitstar (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Bitstar’s total supply is 21,145,111 coins. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitstar’s official website is www.bitstarcoin.com . The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitstar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitstar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitstar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitstar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.