BitTube (TUBE) Market Cap Achieves $640,504.09

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $640,504.09 and $103.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTube has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.71 or 0.00465763 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000158 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 339,453,175 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.