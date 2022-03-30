Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

BSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 52,454 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 242,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

