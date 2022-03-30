BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.85

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 95207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 67,372 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 87,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 54,966 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 34,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,517 shares during the period. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

