BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 373,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 159,365 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYI stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. 387,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,193. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $15.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

