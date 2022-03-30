Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the February 28th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000.

NYSE:BGB traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. 222,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,239. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

