BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €58.00 ($63.74) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($71.76) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($86.81) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €67.60 ($74.29).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP opened at €54.34 ($59.71) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($76.01). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €57.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €57.95.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.