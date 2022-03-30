Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bonso Electronics International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Bonso Electronics International worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNSO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81. Bonso Electronics International has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $12.70.

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

