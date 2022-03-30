Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Reaches $1.49

Boosted Finance (BOOST) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $89,215.41 and approximately $26,425.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00003129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 67.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00048202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,437.23 or 0.07215807 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,419.89 or 0.99549087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00055441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046925 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

