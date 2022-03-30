BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) to post $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.84 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $16.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.86 billion to $16.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $18.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

