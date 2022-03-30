BOSAGORA (BOA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.90 Million

BOSAGORA (BOA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, BOSAGORA has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOSAGORA has a market cap of $36.90 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA (BOA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

BOSAGORA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOSAGORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOSAGORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

