Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Lowered by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $80,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $287,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,292 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

