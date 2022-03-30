Boyd Group Services Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Newman forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$650.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$636.26 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$219.23.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$168.65 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$145.70 and a 12 month high of C$267.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$168.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$202.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

