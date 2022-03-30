BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Down 24.0% in March

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,090,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 25,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 30,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $30.07. 14,751,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,853,984. The firm has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BP will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. BP’s payout ratio is 57.85%.

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

