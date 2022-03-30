Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

BCLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

