Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.840-$-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $338 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $329.13 million.Braze also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

BRZE traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 503,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,403. Braze has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81.

Get Braze alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRZE. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.91.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth $5,490,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth $2,953,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth $532,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.