Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bright Health Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bright Health Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The company’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Health Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

