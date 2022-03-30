Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.86.

Several research firms recently commented on BFAM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.07. The company had a trading volume of 342,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

