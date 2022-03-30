British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 8,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTI. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

BTI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 128,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,191. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

