Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadcom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after acquiring an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $792,221,000 after buying an additional 117,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,797 shares of company stock worth $16,641,472. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $10.38 on Wednesday, reaching $631.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,275. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $586.43 and a 200 day moving average of $570.20. The stock has a market cap of $257.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

