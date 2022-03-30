Brokerages Anticipate Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Absolute Software.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABST. Raymond James cut their price target on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

ABST traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. 1,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,826. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $442.49 million, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently -92.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Absolute Software by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

