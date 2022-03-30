Brokerages Anticipate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.69. 1,060,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,421. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

