Brokerages Anticipate Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Reed’s’ earnings. Reed’s posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reed’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reed’s.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
NASDAQ:REED opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.33.
Reed's
Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
