Brokerages Anticipate Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Reed’s’ earnings. Reed’s posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reed’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reed’s.

Get Reed's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reed’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 1,696.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 212,060 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Reed’s by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Reed’s by 21,289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Reed’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REED opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

About Reed’s (Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reed’s (REED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.