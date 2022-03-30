Brokerages Anticipate Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sigma Lithium’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sigma Lithium will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sigma Lithium.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Sigma Lithium stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 31,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,014. Sigma Lithium has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $15.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,844,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

