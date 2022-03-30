Brokerages Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Solid Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 530.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.85.

In other news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock worth $59,004. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLDB remained flat at $$1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,799. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

