Brokerages Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) will post sales of $71.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported sales of $63.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $298.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $299.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $327.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of HCKT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 154,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,219. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $739.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 527,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 258,395 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

