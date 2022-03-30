Brokerages Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Announce $6.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) will report $6.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.55 and the lowest is $5.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings of $7.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $22.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.43 to $22.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $24.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.36 to $24.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $9.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $592.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $563.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.42. The company has a market capitalization of $231.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $438.72 and a one year high of $672.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

