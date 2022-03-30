Brokerages Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Announce $3.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,529.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $10.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

EGRX traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.59. 1,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.79 million, a PE ratio of -70.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $14,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 120,473 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.