Brokerages Expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.83 Billion

Brokerages expect General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) to announce sales of $39.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.72 billion and the lowest is $35.13 billion. General Motors reported sales of $32.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year sales of $154.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.40 billion to $162.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $164.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.18 billion to $172.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.59.

General Motors stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.22. 753,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,808,418. The company has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.13.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

