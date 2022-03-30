Brokerages Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Post -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.70). Park-Ohio reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Park-Ohio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $195.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.22. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.15%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

