Brokerages Expect QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. QIAGEN posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

QGEN opened at $49.55 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.29.

QIAGEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.