Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Announce -$1.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.32). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.45) to ($4.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.20) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

SRPT traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.72. 816,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,998. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average of $81.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.