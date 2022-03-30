Brokerages Expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Post -$1.12 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.51). Wynn Resorts reported earnings of ($2.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.21.

WYNN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.17. 1,454,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.53. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $137.43.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

