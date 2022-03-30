Brokerages Set Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) PT at $1,337.56

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,337.56.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMIGY shares. Barclays raised shares of Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.64) to GBX 2,630 ($34.45) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
OTCMKTS:AMIGY remained flat at $$34.77 on Friday. 475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879. Admiral Group has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $51.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68.
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
