Brokerages Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target at $35.50

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXTA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

AXTA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Boston Partners lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,625 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395,583 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,117 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 19,586.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,105,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,525 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

