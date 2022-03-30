Brokerages Set CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Price Target at $123.13

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIB. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.13. 6,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,806. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CGI has a twelve month low of $77.25 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.82.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CGI will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

